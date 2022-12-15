Ravens' Roquan Smith: Bears' Ryan Poles Said Numerous Times He Wouldn't Trade Me

G Fiume/Getty Images

Having settled into his new surroundings with the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith is looking back at the lead-up to the end of his time with the Chicago Bears.

Speaking to The Athletic's Dan Pompei, Smith said Bears general manager Ryan Poles told him "numerous times" that he didn't plan to trade him.

"So I was like, 'I guess I won't be going anywhere.' He said we'd talk at the end of the season," Smith said.

After contract talks stalled in training camp, Smith requested a trade Aug. 9. He said in a statement: "The new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it.'"

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show that Chicago made an offer that would have made Smith the NFL's highest-paid linebacker paper, but the deal was "way backloaded" with a high salary in the final season to inflate the average annual value.

Smith told reporters after returning to the Bears on Aug. 20 his trade request was denied and his "full focus" was on the regular season.

Prior to the Nov. 1 trade deadline, the Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for linebacker A.J. Klein and two 2023 draft picks, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder.

Speaking to the media Nov. 1, Poles said he decided to move Smith because he felt it was "highly unlikely" the two sides would find common ground on a long-term extension.

The Bears drafted Smith with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He made the All-Pro Second Team in 2020 and 2021.

Smith looks to have found a home with the Ravens. The 25-year-old has 36 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups in five games since the trade.

Baltimore has won four of five games and the defense is allowing 13.4 points per game since Smith arrived.