Danny Amendola Says He'd End NFL Retirement to Play with Tom Brady Again

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Six months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Danny Amendola says he would be willing to come back for one specific player.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t Dan Lyons of Sports Illustrated), Amendola said he would "absolutely" return if Tom Brady called him.

"Tom's done a lot for me, and if he needs me, I'd always play for Tom," he added.

When the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley in September, Amendola said on Inside the NFL he never got a call to join the team:

Beasley was only with Tampa for two weeks before announcing his retirement. The 33-year-old ended his retirement on Tuesday when he was signed by the Buffalo Bills to join their practice squad.

Amendola and Brady spent five seasons together with the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2017. They had a terrific connection on the field, with Amendola ranking eighth among all Patriots players in passes caught from Brady (271).

The Patriots played in three Super Bowls during that five-season stretch, winning twice. Amendola led all players with 152 receiving yards in New England's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

Amendola left the Patriots as a free agent in March 2018 when he signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. He remained a productive player, but his run with New England was the most high-profile stretch of his career.

After stints with the Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, Amendola officially announced his retirement on July 25.

At the time of his announcement, Amendola had offers on the table from multiple teams to continue playing.