Real Madrid to Sign 16-Year-Old Endrick in $64M Transfer; Will Join in 2024

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to a €60 million ($64 million) deal to acquire 16-year-old phenom Endrick from Brazilian side Palmeiras, per Thomas Hindle of Goal.com.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Endrick will join Real Madrid in June 2024 when he turns 18 years old. The deal will run through at least 2027, with three years of options through 2030.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira said it's the "biggest sale in Brazilian football history," per Romano.

Endrick is the youngest player to appear in a match for Palmeiras and the youngest to score a goal for the club. He had three goals and an assist in seven matches in Série A as the squad won the league title.

The forward has also impressed for the Brazil under-17 side in his brief career.

There was widespread interest among top European clubs, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly making significant pitches to the young player, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Ornstein noted Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat, who is from Brazil, helped put the La Liga club over the top for Endrick's signature.

Los Blancos have also proved they can develop young Brazilian forwards, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo currently playing significant roles after transferring from Série A.

Endrick could be next in line to help a team that won La Liga and Champions League trophies last year. Real Madrid entered the World Cup break in second place in La Liga behind Barcelona.