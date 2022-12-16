Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

0 of 3

It's the most wonderful time of the (fantasy football) year.

Think about it.

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season means the playoffs are here, bye weeks are but a distant memory and games are on the docket for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This is all kinds of fun. And, given the stakes, stressful as all get-out, too.

We're here to help alleviate some of that stress, though, with a look at our weekly rankings and a spotlight on the player with the best matchup—plus projected production—at each of the three marquee spots.

