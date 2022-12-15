Report: NFL Owners Expect Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake in Commanders

Rob Carr/Getty Images

NFL owners believe the Dan Snyder era with the Washington Commanders is coming to an end.

Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, there is a "growing sense" among some owners that Snyder will sell at least a controlling stake in the Commanders.

"It certainly looks that way," one team owner told Perez.

The speculation comes as NFL owners gathered this week for league meetings in Irving, Texas. Snyder was not in attendance as the Commanders continue to go through the sale process.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who previously said there was "merit" to removing Snyder from power, told Perez on Wednesday "maybe some other solutions can be found."

Speaking to reporters after the meetings wrapped up, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked if he anticipated Snyder would sell full control of the franchise.

"I don't have any expectations on that," Goodell said. "Dan's statement was that he was exploring that. And we will continue to work with him on that."

Mark Maske, Liz Clarke and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reported on Wednesday there were "growing expectations" that Snyder will sell the entire franchise, with Bank of America getting ready to release a prospectus to potential buyers.

Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement on Nov. 2 they retained Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions."

Snyder's ownership of the franchise has been riddled with controversy, especially in recent years.

The United States House Committee on Oversight released a report on Dec. 8 stemming from its investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace.

According to the report, it was determined the Commanders and NFL covered up decades of sexual misconduct within the organization. Snyder was found to have "permitted and participated in this troubling conduct," including inappropriately touching a former employee at a dinner and trying to "aggressively push" her into his limousine.

Snyder purchased the Commanders in May 1999 after previous owner Jack Kent Cooke died. The franchise has had six winning seasons and made the playoffs six times during his tenure as owner.