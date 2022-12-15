Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Things got quite emotional on Wednesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Sabrina Greenlee, the mother of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, opened about surviving a brutal domestic violence attack 20 years ago that left her blind. She previously discussed the incident in an ESPN cover story with Mina Kimes in 2019.

In the episode, Hopkins also talked about how he has found inspiration and strength from his mother. Every time he scores a touchdown, he brings the ball to Greenlee so that she knows he's there and always thinking of her.

"Whenever I score a touchdown or do something, I try to make sure she gets the ball so she can feel me," Hopkins told ESPN in 2019 (h/t Today's Drew Weisholtz).

The heartbreaking but inspirational story sparked respect from those around NFL Twitter:

The latest episode of Hard Knocks also got into Hopkins' performance on the field, as he is captured on video sharing a moment with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Monday night's game.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He has caught 56 passes for 653 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

In addition to Hopkins, the latest episode also gave an inside look into Kyler Murray's injury. The signal-caller suffered a torn ACL in Monday's game against New England.

It's been a tough season for the Cardinals, which sit third in the NFC West with a 4-9 record as they battle a slew of injuries to top players. In addition to Murray, the team is also without Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz.

Hard Knocks will continue to follow the Cardinals through the end of the season.