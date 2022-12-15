X

    Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 5

    Erin WalshDecember 15, 2022

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks towards the sideline against the New England Patriots during the second half at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Things got quite emotional on Wednesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.

    Sabrina Greenlee, the mother of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, opened about surviving a brutal domestic violence attack 20 years ago that left her blind. She previously discussed the incident in an ESPN cover story with Mina Kimes in 2019.

    In the episode, Hopkins also talked about how he has found inspiration and strength from his mother. Every time he scores a touchdown, he brings the ball to Greenlee so that she knows he's there and always thinking of her.

    "Whenever I score a touchdown or do something, I try to make sure she gets the ball so she can feel me," Hopkins told ESPN in 2019 (h/t Today's Drew Weisholtz).

    Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins

    More than a game. <a href="https://t.co/3AuHFaLY0D">pic.twitter.com/3AuHFaLY0D</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    A mother's love 🤗<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a> <a href="https://t.co/XpzfYzfOHq">pic.twitter.com/XpzfYzfOHq</a>

    The heartbreaking but inspirational story sparked respect from those around NFL Twitter:

    Heathen Hammer @HeathenHammer5

    Respect to <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a> and his Mom. Heartwarming story. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    Shoutout to Sabrina and <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a> for telling their story. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Sarah Kezele @SarahKezele

    For me, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> delivered the goods tonight. Loved hearing from DeAndre Hopkins' mom, watching J.J. Watt in action as a mentor, and hearing Kliff Kingsbury touch on regrets from his playing days and how they've informed his work ethic as a coach.

    The latest episode of Hard Knocks also got into Hopkins' performance on the field, as he is captured on video sharing a moment with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Monday night's game.

    NFL @NFL

    "I'm glad we only have to play you every four years."<br><br>The respect Bill Belichick has for <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAndreHopkins</a> 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AZCardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AZCardinals</a> -- tonight 10pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HBOMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/ocdqJYsmXb">pic.twitter.com/ocdqJYsmXb</a>

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    "Missed half the season and still gonna lead the league in receiving."<br><br>Nothing but respect from Bill Belichick to DeAndre Hopkins. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins

    Respect 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/clAbogHBER">https://t.co/clAbogHBER</a>

    Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 campaign while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He has caught 56 passes for 653 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

    In addition to Hopkins, the latest episode also gave an inside look into Kyler Murray's injury. The signal-caller suffered a torn ACL in Monday's game against New England.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    💔 <a href="https://twitter.com/K1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@K1</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/4GCsXpDF0O">pic.twitter.com/4GCsXpDF0O</a>

    It's been a tough season for the Cardinals, which sit third in the NFC West with a 4-9 record as they battle a slew of injuries to top players. In addition to Murray, the team is also without Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz.

    Hard Knocks will continue to follow the Cardinals through the end of the season.

