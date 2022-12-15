Colts' Jim Irsay Says He's 'Not Ready' to Vote Dan Snyder Out as Commanders Owner

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday that he is "not ready" to vote out Daniel Syder as owner of the Washington Commanders.

"I'm not ready to vote him out. I need to hear more here. ... I'm not ready to vote him out," Irsay said, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. "Again, it's something where we want to get more information about everything."

Irsay also commented on the matter in October, saying that removing Snyder as owner of the Commanders should be carefully considered.

He said at the time, via Maske and Nicki Jhabvala:

"I'm not sure how that report's going to come out. But what already has come out is extremely disturbing, and I disagree with the process. And I most likely disagree that we haven't discussed something more severe such as him being removed as owner. As I said, it's not something that I'm saying we should do. I'm saying it's something that has to be given serious consideration."

Twenty-four owners would need to vote in approval of ousting Snyder as owner of the Washington franchise. However, it might not need to come down to a vote.

Snyder and his wife Tanya announced in November that they had hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions" involving the Commanders.

Bank of America is set to release the prospectus on the Commanders to potential buyers and sources believe Snyder will "most likely" sell his full stake in the franchise, Maske, Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Snyder purchased the Commanders for $800 million in 1999. The franchise is now valued at $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage Mat Ishbia and media entrepreneur Byron Allen have been linked as potential buyers of the NFL's Washington franchise.

The potential sale of the Commanders comes after Snyder and the franchise were under investigation by the United States House Committee on Oversight for allegedly fostering a toxic workplace environment, in addition to sexual harassment allegations.

The year-long investigation headed by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney found that the NFL and the Commanders "covered up decades of sexual misconduct":

"The Committee's investigation shows that sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the Commanders workplace, perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the Team's owner. Despite the NFL's knowledge, through its internal investigation, that the Team's owner permitted and participated in the workplace misconduct, and engaged in tactics used to intimidate, surveil, and pay off victims, the NFL aligned its legal interests with the Commanders, failed to curtail these abusive tactics, and buried the investigation's findings."

The NFL also conducted its own investigation into the Commanders' workplace culture and fined the franchise $10 million in July 2021 but did not release a written report of the probe's findings.

In addition, the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia opened an investigation into the Commanders in November for alleged financial improprieties.

The franchise allegedly withheld security deposits from season-ticket holders or made them difficult to get back. It was then fined $250,000 in a settlement with Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in relation to the security deposits.

In addition, Washington is accused of keeping two accounting books to avoid sending the NFL money meant for the league's revenue-sharing pool.