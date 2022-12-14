Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons.

His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.

The news of Keim's absence comes amid a disappointing season for the Cardinals.

Arizona announced Tuesday that quarterback Kyler Murray would be out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. Additionally, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Rondale Moore are all out for the year with injuries.

The Cardinals have struggled to a 4-9 record this season amid various injuries and a six-game suspension to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to start the season. Hopkins missed Arizona's first six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Arizona has one of the NFL's worst offenses, averaging 333.8 yards per game—219.1 passing yards and 114.8 rushing yards per game. Additionally, they are scoring just 21.3 points per game.

Keim is in his 10th season as general manager of the Cardinals. He began his career with the franchise in 1999 as a scout and also served in various other roles before being named GM in 2013.

Since Keim took over as general manager, the Cardinals have made the postseason just three times. They reached the NFC Championship game during the 2015 campaign, but were blown out by the Carolina Panthers 49-15.

With the Cardinals expected to miss the playoffs again this season, Keim has come under fire of late for his team's lack of success on the field. However, the 50-year-old is under contract with the Cards through 2027 after agreeing to an extension this past offseason, so he's likely sticking around for the long haul.