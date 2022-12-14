Broncos Announce Plan for $100M-Plus Renovations for Empower Field at Mile High

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced plans to spend more than $100 million renovating Empower Field at Mile High ahead of the 2023 season.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium's history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," president Damani Leech said. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.

"We are excited to announce these upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and are grateful for the support of our ownership group, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and the National Football League."

The most noticeable improvement will be a massively expanded scoreboard. The Broncos will install a 72-by-225-foot scoreboard, which will rank as the fourth largest in the NFL, at their south end zone. The new board is a 31-foot expansion over its predecessor.

In addition, the team will be making improvements to its video board, two other in-bowl videoboards and the ribbon board.

Suites, concessions and the Broncos team store will also be receiving significant upgrades as part of the revamp.