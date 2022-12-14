Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Jefferson Lead 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns Ahead of Reveal

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Voting for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl closes Thursday, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson are currently the top two vote-getters.

Tagovailoa has received 182,118 votes and Jefferson has received 177,163 votes, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (172,400), Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (170,034) and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (168,503) round out the top five.

Here's a deeper look at the AFC and NFC leading vote-getters:

The format of the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has been changed from a true football contest to a skills competition as well as a non-contact flag football game. Any player voted to the Pro Bowl is required to participate, barring injury.

With Pro Bowl games of the past lacking intensity, mainly because players didn't want to get hurt, a change to the format was very much needed to make the event more exciting.

The current top vote-getter, Tagovailoa, would be appearing in his first Pro Bowl since being selected fifth overall in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He has had an impressive season despite missing Weeks 5 and 6 with a concussion.

The 24-year-old has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions. It has been his best season in the league, and the Dolphins are second in the AFC East with an 8-5 record.

Hill has also contributed to Miami's success in his first season with the team. The 28-year-old has caught 100 passes for 1,460 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. His receiving yards ranks second in the NFL.

Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six NFL seasons that were spent with the Chiefs.

Jefferson has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons. The 2020 first-round pick is on pace to surpass the 1,616 yards he posted during the 2021 campaign.

The LSU product has caught 99 passes for a league-best 1,500 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Jefferson has played a significant role in Minnesota's success this year, and the Vikings are first in the NFC North with a 10-3 record. The Vikings haven't finished first in their division since the 2017 season.

Finally, the Chiefs duo of Mahomes and Kelce has Kansas City once again sitting atop the AFC West with a 10-3 record, and they are arguably the best quarterback-pass catcher duo in the NFL.

Mahomes has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each season since he became Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018. This season, he has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,160 yards and 33 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 13 games in addition to rushing for 280 yards and two scores.

The 27-year-old's 4,160 passing yards and 33 touchdowns leads the NFL.

Kelce has earned seven straight Pro Bowl selections since 2015. In 13 games this season, he has caught 81 passes for 1,039 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.