Eagles' Jalen Hurts Downplays Cowboys' Micah Parsons' MVP Comments, Focused on Bears

Al Bello/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn't about to give Micah Parsons any bulletin-board material, even if that is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher did for him.

During a discussion with Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons suggested Hurts is an MVP candidate more because of Philadelphia's "system and team" than his individual talents:

When asked for a response to Parsons' comments on Wednesday, Hurts told reporters, "I'm worried about the Bears," the Eagles' upcoming opponent in Week 15.

Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata echoed those sentiments:

After facing the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Hurts' Eagles will square off against Parsons' Cowboys on Christmas Eve in a game that could decide control of the NFC East.

The 12-1 Eagles are two games up on the 10-3 Cowboys, and they beat Dallas in Week 6, although the Cowboys were without quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys will now be at home for this Christmas Eve clash against a motivated Hurts.

Although Hurts didn't publicly take exception to Parsons' comments, he surely internalized them ahead of the latest chapter in the rivalry.

The MVP candidate has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 686 yards and 10 scores on the ground in 13 games this season. He has taken tremendous strides after throwing for 22 touchdowns to 13 picks in his first two seasons and is a major reason why his team has the best record in the NFL.

Yet there is something to be said about the talent he has around him, which Parsons hinted at.

The offseason addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown has made everything easier for the offense. He is nearly impossible to stop with single coverage, and he opens up passing and running lanes for everyone else when he draws double-teams.

Playmakers such as DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders are also dangerous, and defenses have to account for Hurts' legs as well.

Quarterbacks will always benefit from having more talent around them, but Parsons' comments will surely turn heads ahead of the Christmas Eve game.