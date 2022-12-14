Jets' Zach Wilson Promoted to Backup QB Behind Mike White Ahead of Week 15 vs. Lions

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For the first time since his disastrous Week 11 outing, Zach Wilson will be in uniform for the New York Jets.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson will be the backup quarterback to Mike White for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 20, Wilson was benched in favor of White. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft finished that game 9-of-22 for 77 yards.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, there were "raw feelings" among some Jets defensive players following the Patriots game because Wilson didn't seem to hold himself accountable for his role in the loss.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wilson was asked if he felt like he let the defense down:

Wilson was having a bad season even before making the comment that may have ruffled some feathers in the locker room. He is completing 55.6 percent of his attempts for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts.

The Jets went 5-2 in those games because they were averaging 121.6 rushing yards per game, and the defense held opponents to 15.0 points per game during that stretch.

Wilson has been inactive for each of the past three games, with White taking over as the starter and Joe Flacco serving as the backup.

White suffered a rib injury after taking a hard hit from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano in Sunday's 20-12 loss. He left the game briefly before returning and finished 27-of-44 for 268 yards.

The Jets had White get checked out at a Buffalo hospital after the game, but he was able to fly back to New York on the team plane. He told reporters on Monday his ribs feel fine.

White got off to a strong start with 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 12. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in the past two games, which were both losses.

New York enters Week 15 with a 7-6 record, tied with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Patriots hold the tiebreaker over both teams for the No. 7 seed.