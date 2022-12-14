X

    Celtics Fans Rejoice Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Heroics in Win vs. LeBron, Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics grabs the rebound during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 13, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis are NBA legends and future Hall of Famers, but they weren't the best duo in the building during the latest edition of the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

    That title—and the victory—goes to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

    Tatum (44 points, nine rebounds and six assists) and Brown (25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals) each stuffed the stat sheet while leading Boston to a 122-118 overtime win over the Lakers.

    Boston, which made the NBA Finals last season, improved to an NBA-best 22-7 on the campaign and is in championship-or-bust mode with that pairing spearheading the effort on a nightly basis.

    They received nothing but praise from social media following the latest showing:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TATUM OVER BRON TO FORCE OT. <a href="https://t.co/F8qJeGIygg">pic.twitter.com/F8qJeGIygg</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYLEN BROWN 🗡 <a href="https://t.co/2WWb9CqQZZ">pic.twitter.com/2WWb9CqQZZ</a>

    Celtics Fans Rejoice Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Heroics in Win vs. LeBron, Lakers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pierce Simpson @PierceSimpson

    Jayson Tatum &amp; Jaylen Brown the best duo in the NBA. Let's not overthink this anymore.

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    jayson tatum and jaylen brown are the best duo in the league

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    Tatum got HOOP game!!!

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Jayson Tatum is a very bad man. Anyone who doesn't think he's a superstar at this point, should have their media credentials deactivated!

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Tatum and Brown are 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/evBl5G3gmv">pic.twitter.com/evBl5G3gmv</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    That last shot by Tatum was nasty.

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    Pat Bev guarding Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for 48 minutes 😔 <a href="https://t.co/xwEs7BsN0V">pic.twitter.com/xwEs7BsN0V</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    I don't think Tatum will win MVP. <br><br>But that was absolutely an MVP performance by him tonight.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    JAYSON TATUM TONIGHT:<br><br>44 Points<br>9 Rebounds<br>6 Assists<br>51% FG<br><br>MVP NUMBERS. 🗣🔥 <a href="https://t.co/82uOOjJp5D">pic.twitter.com/82uOOjJp5D</a>

    It seemed like Boston wouldn't need late heroics from its superstars when it built a 15-point halftime lead, but the Lakers came storming back behind strong efforts from James (33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) and Davis (37 points and 12 rebounds).

    Los Angeles turned a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 13-point lead with fewer than five minutes remaining, but Boston closed on a 17-4 run that saw Davis miss two free throws that could have iced it in the last 30 seconds and Tatum drill a step-back jumper over James to force overtime.

    It was Brown's turn to play hero in the extra period with a personal 7-0 run to push a one-point advantage to eight that all but ended it.

    The duo was unstoppable with the game on the line and provided the rest of the league with yet another reminder that the road to the championship may just run through Boston this season.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.