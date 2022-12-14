Celtics Fans Rejoice Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown's Heroics in Win vs. LeBron, Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are NBA legends and future Hall of Famers, but they weren't the best duo in the building during the latest edition of the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

That title—and the victory—goes to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum (44 points, nine rebounds and six assists) and Brown (25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals) each stuffed the stat sheet while leading Boston to a 122-118 overtime win over the Lakers.

Boston, which made the NBA Finals last season, improved to an NBA-best 22-7 on the campaign and is in championship-or-bust mode with that pairing spearheading the effort on a nightly basis.

They received nothing but praise from social media following the latest showing:

It seemed like Boston wouldn't need late heroics from its superstars when it built a 15-point halftime lead, but the Lakers came storming back behind strong efforts from James (33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) and Davis (37 points and 12 rebounds).

Los Angeles turned a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 13-point lead with fewer than five minutes remaining, but Boston closed on a 17-4 run that saw Davis miss two free throws that could have iced it in the last 30 seconds and Tatum drill a step-back jumper over James to force overtime.

It was Brown's turn to play hero in the extra period with a personal 7-0 run to push a one-point advantage to eight that all but ended it.

The duo was unstoppable with the game on the line and provided the rest of the league with yet another reminder that the road to the championship may just run through Boston this season.