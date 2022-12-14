    Hypothetical Trades Bears Must Consider in 2022 NFL Offseason

    Joe TanseyDecember 14, 2022

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 27: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears on November 27, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Chicago Bears will be one of the most talked about teams on the NFL trade market this offseason.

      The Bears' first-round pick will be under plenty of focus because the franchise does not need a quarterback.

      As of now, the Bears are slated to pick third in the 2023 NFL draft. They could use that to their advantage by trading down for extra picks.

      The pick could become even more valuable if the Bears end up second. That spot is held by the Seattle Seahawks through their trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

      Chicago should also explore the other side of the trade market and look for veteran players that need changes of scenery.

      The Bears need to build a core of players around Justin Fields. The trade market should help with that, whether it brings in experienced players, or extra draft picks.

    Pick Swap With Indianapolis

      The Indianapolis Colts are one of the many teams currently beneath the Bears in the projected draft order that need a quarterback for 2023.

      The Colts have gone through countless veteran quarterbacks over the last few years and none of them has worked out.

      Indianapolis needs to implement a new quarterback strategy, but it may need to trade up with a team, like the Bears, to get its pick of the top quarterback prospects.

      A first-round pick swap is the minimum requirement for this potential trade.

      The Colts would likely have to add in multiple picks from the 2023 draft and potentially one more from the 2024 draft to move up depending on what the demand for a top-three pick is.

      Regardless of what the details end up being, Bears general manager Ryan Poles should receive at least one call from Indianapolis in the offseason.

      Projected Trade: Bears get 2023 first-round pick, third-round pick, fourth-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

      Colts get 2023 first-round pick.

    DJ Moore Trade with Carolina

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 27: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers catches the ball for a touchdown as Pat Surtain II #2 and Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos defend during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
      Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

      The Bears need a No. 1 wide receiver to partner with Justin Fields.

      They could use their draft leverage to potentially get a top-tier player in return to add to their offensive arsenal.

      The Carolina Panthers could use a franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft, but they are tracking further down the draft order after their recent winning run.

      Carolina could be willing to do a full reboot after trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of this season.

      DJ Moore's contract runs into 2026 and he would be a terrific long-term fix for the Bears at wide receiver, per Spotrac.

      A straight swap of Moore for the potential No. 3 pick will not be good enough because of the draft haul other teams can offer the Bears.

      The Panthers could add Moore to a potential deal in order to not lose some of their own picks while searching for a new young quarterback.

      A combination of Moore and picks for the Bears' first-rounder could benefit both sides.

      A pick swap, Moore and one or two extra picks may get the job done if the Bears want to land a top-tier wide out in the fashion that the Philadelphia Eagles did last offseason with AJ Brown.

      Projected Trade: Bears get DJ Moore, 2023 first-round pick and 2023 third-round pick.

      Panthers get Bears' 2023 first-round pick.

    Deal with Texans for Jerry Hughes

      HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      This potential trade is far less complicated than the other two proposed ones.

      The Bears need pass-rushing help after dealing Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.

      Jerry Hughes is stuck in Houston and the Bears could rescue him for a mid-level draft pick.

      Hughes would add a veteran presence to the defensive line and he could serve as a mentor to any young pass-rushers that the Bears bring in during the offseason.

      Houston may not ask for much in a Hughes deal, and it may be willing to accept a mid-round draft pick in order to offload some salary as part of another reboot with younger players.

      Projected Trade: Bears get Jerry Hughes

      Texans get 2023 fourth-round pick

