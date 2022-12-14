Hypothetical Trades Bears Must Consider in 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will be one of the most talked about teams on the NFL trade market this offseason.

The Bears' first-round pick will be under plenty of focus because the franchise does not need a quarterback.

As of now, the Bears are slated to pick third in the 2023 NFL draft. They could use that to their advantage by trading down for extra picks.

The pick could become even more valuable if the Bears end up second. That spot is held by the Seattle Seahawks through their trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson.

Chicago should also explore the other side of the trade market and look for veteran players that need changes of scenery.

The Bears need to build a core of players around Justin Fields. The trade market should help with that, whether it brings in experienced players, or extra draft picks.