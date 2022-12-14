X

    NBA Twitter Says Steph Curry, Warriors Let Refs 'Get to Them' in Loss vs. Bucks

    Doric SamDecember 14, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors are an experienced team used to overcoming adversity, so seeing the reigning NBA champions lose their composure isn't a typical occurrence.

    However, that's exactly what happened to the Warriors in Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Golden State grew frustrated with the referees early in the game and never recovered, trailing by as many as 26 in the blowout.

    The whistles started flying early and often, as the Warriors were called for three technical fouls in the first quarter alone. Golden State was unhappy with the free throw disparity, as none of its players made it to the line until late in the second quarter.

    The Warriors shot just 19 free throws on the night, while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 17 by himself on his way to a game-high 30 points.

    Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was among those to receive a technical foul when he surprisingly let his anger get the better of him after a referee didn't call what he thought was an obvious foul on a three-pointer. Golden State finished with five techs, while three were called on Milwaukee.

    Fans online called out the Warriors for letting the referees throw them off their game in what was supposed to be an exciting matchup against an Eastern Conference powerhouse:

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    Warriors have gone ice cold and are letting the refs get to them

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    Three first quarter techs. The referee fraternity is close and they definitely talk. The dubs have intentionally showed them up a few times in the last year and it seems like the refs remember and have been sticking it to them this season.

    El$leepy Flo¥d™ VALLEJO'FIED ☕️Face Of Dubnation @ElSleepyFloyd

    Warriors Franchise worth 900 Billy's, most in the NBA and NBA/Refs treat'em like they the Tropic Thunder 🥴

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Warriors and refs need a peace treaty or something lol

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Andre Iguodala picks up Golden State's fourth tech of the night for yelling at the refs during the Warriors' coach's challenge timeout.

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    Dunno if anything will surpass 7 techs in one quarter in the early Warriors-Suns game, but why not try

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    10 more MIL techs and the Warriors are right back in this. And that's not impossible the way this is going.

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    Steph would be chasing Kareem if the refs actually gave him obvious calls

    Emily Kate @EmSportsTakes

    Hate to say it, but the refs aren't going to rule in favor of Dubs come post season.. they've made that very clear. Better get used to it now

    kiki @ilymoon___

    Seems like refs vs warriors!

    Rich Off Grass🪴 @freegamep_

    Bucks 13 free throws warriors 0 Lmao … nba refs a joke

    Agenda @SprdsheetAgenda

    There is a serious warriors vs the NBA/refs war going on this year.

    r/Warriors 🏆 @GSWReddit

    Glad I tuned in to watch the NBA refs show tonight. Quite the performance going on.

    aunty_mufasa @TracyMalikongwa

    Nah Refs put money on this game l actually feel sorry for the Warriors rn

    boogie @mrthxgivin1125

    The refs tonight handing out techs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/warriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#warriors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a> <a href="https://t.co/UemTRW14fl">pic.twitter.com/UemTRW14fl</a>

    At 14-14, Golden State has struggled to find consistency this season. Perhaps the slow start is just a championship hangover, but at this point, it's starting to become concerning.

    The Warriors have the expectations of contending for a title once again, but there are multiple issues they need to fix if they want to achieve their goal.

    Golden State will look to bounce back in the second matchup of its six-game road trip on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers (14-14).

