Warriors' Draymond Green Has Fan Removed From Courtside vs. Bucks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a fan removed during his team's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews provided more context on the interaction between the fan and Green prior to the ejection, which occurred while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws.

The TNT broadcast showed Green emphatically going to the officials and pointing to the fan in question. Security was then seen speaking with the fan, who then left the seat.

Green previously had an interaction with a fan at a Nov. 29 road game against the Dallas Mavericks, and it led to a $25,000 fine.

The fan, Alykhan Rehmatullah, told Green on Twitter that he would match $25,000 to charity.

"You don't see that happen," Green told Andrews about the match, which he also called

"a cool gesture."

Green, a four-time All-Star and NBA champion, has been in the NBA for 11 seasons. He has averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds this year.