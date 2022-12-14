X

    Warriors' Draymond Green Has Fan Removed From Courtside vs. Bucks

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 14, 2022

    Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a fan removed during his team's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/hCN5pO7USH">pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH</a>

    ESPN's Kendra Andrews provided more context on the interaction between the fan and Green prior to the ejection, which occurred while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws.

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Draymond Green was going back and forth with a fan during Giannis' free throws a few minutes ago. That fan is now being escorted out by security.

    The TNT broadcast showed Green emphatically going to the officials and pointing to the fan in question. Security was then seen speaking with the fan, who then left the seat.

    Green previously had an interaction with a fan at a Nov. 29 road game against the Dallas Mavericks, and it led to a $25,000 fine.

    The fan, Alykhan Rehmatullah, told Green on Twitter that he would match $25,000 to charity.

    Alykhan Rehmatullah @AlykhanR

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a> I'm the guy you yelled at. Shouldn't be like that, we were just having fun. <br><br>I'll match the $25k to your favorite charity, or <a href="https://twitter.com/nbacares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbacares</a>, your call lmk! 🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/EdAUH3h51z">https://t.co/EdAUH3h51z</a>

    "You don't see that happen," Green told Andrews about the match, which he also called
    "a cool gesture."

    Green, a four-time All-Star and NBA champion, has been in the NBA for 11 seasons. He has averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds this year.

