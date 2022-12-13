Jeff Saturday 'Not Wavering,' Wants to Interview for Colts' Full-Time HC Position

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday wants the chance to become the team's permanent coach.

"I'm not wavering," he said Tuesday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I've loved it. I've had a great time."

The Colts are 1-3 since Saturday took over for Frank Reich, losing their last three games after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team lost to the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 on Dec. 4 before its Week 14 open date.

Despite the struggles, Saturday wants an opportunity to earn the full-time job.

"I plan on interviewing," he said. "As long as they give me the interview, I'm in. I enjoy the heck out of this and have had a lot of fun doing it. Again, I'm not discouraged at all. I have a vision of what this could look like in the future and plan to work that way. That's what I do every day—work toward that goal, understanding what that could look like."

Saturday was a surprising hire last month considering he wasn't already on the staff. The six-time Pro Bowl center hadn't coached in the NFL or college prior to joining the Colts.

Team CEO Jim Irsay was still confident Saturday would thrive in the role, leaving open the possibility he will keep the job:

Irsay told reporters there will be a full interview process at the end of the season, which will be necessary to satisfy the Rooney Rule. The Fritz Pollard Alliance initiated an inquiry into the Colts' hiring process last month to check if it conformed with the league's guidelines.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier could be a candidate for the job.

Saturday will have a chance to improve his résumé over the next four games, starting with a Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The playoffs are a long shot for the 4-8-1 Colts, but a strong finish could help Saturday impress the decision-makers in the front office.