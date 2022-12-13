Rams' Baker Mayfield to Start at QB vs. Packers; John Wolford Has Neck Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baker Mayfield show in Hollywood will continue for at least one more week.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that quarterback John Wolford is expected to be unavailable for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field because of a neck injury, putting Mayfield in line to start under center.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers last week after he was granted his release from the Carolina Panthers. Just two days after joining Los Angeles, he was thrust into action in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield pulled off one of the most improbable feats of the 2022 season when he led his new team on a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive over the last 1:45 of the fourth quarter. He found wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 23-yard score to earn the 17-16 victory. The win snapped the Rams' six-game losing streak.

Los Angeles brought in Mayfield after starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was deemed unlikely to play again this season because of a spinal cord contusion. McVay said last week that Stafford was not expected to require offseason surgery.

Wolford started two games earlier this season while Stafford missed time with concussion symptoms. He threw for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. While he started against the Raiders, he took only three snaps.

At 4-9, the defending Super Bowl champions are unlikely to even make the playoffs this year. Mayfield will have the chance to use his time in Los Angeles as an audition for the rest of the league, as he will benefit from playing without pressure. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is set to be a free agent this offseason.