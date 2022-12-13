Actor Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part-Owner of EPL Club Bournemouth

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Actor Michael B. Jordan is now a part-owner of English Premier League club Bournemouth.

Per Giacomo Pisa of The Sun, Jordan is part of a minority investment group that purchased a stake in the club.

The Premier League ratified the sale of Bournemouth to a group led by Bill Foley.

According to Pisa, Foley will serve as club chairman and will be in attendance for its next home game against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

Maxim Demin, who became a co-owner of the Cherries in 2011 and had been majority owner since 2013, reached a verbal agreement with Foley to sell the club for $150 million in October.

Foley is also majority owner of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights through his Black Knight Sports and Entertainment consortium.

A press release stated that Jordan and Nullah Sarker will work closely with Foley in areas that include "global marketing and internationalization of the club."

This marks Jordan's first foray into ownership of a sports team. His acting resume includes several sports movies and television shows, including the Creed franchise and the television adaptation of Friday Night Lights.

Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III, which is set to release March 3.

Bournemouth is in 14th place in the EPL standings with 16 points through 15 matches. Its next match is against Newcastle in the EFL Cup round of 16 on Dec. 20.