NBA Fans Troll Jayson Tatum, Celtics for Getting Blown Out by Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 51 points, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 113-93 blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Leonard, in his best game since returning from an ACL injury that cost him all of last season, finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists while making all but two of his 12 shot attempts.

George finished with a less efficient 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting but was stellar on the defensive end as the Clippers turned in perhaps their most complete performance of the season.

Boston shot just 43.4 percent from the field, including a dreadful 9-of-39 mark from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum needed 20 shots to reach his 20 points in a second straight disappointing performance from the MVP candidate.

The Celtics have lost their last two games by a combined 36 points.

The Clippers have now won two straight games to sit at 16-13 heading into Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're seventh in the Western Conference but only 3.5 games out of first place with what should be the most difficult stretch of their season out of the way.