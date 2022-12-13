X

    NBA Fans Troll Jayson Tatum, Celtics for Getting Blown Out by Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: Boston Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Los Angeles Clippers Forward Kawhi Leonard (2) look on during a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 12, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 51 points, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 113-93 blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

    Leonard, in his best game since returning from an ACL injury that cost him all of last season, finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists while making all but two of his 12 shot attempts.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Kawhi is putting on a CLINIC vs the Celtics, who are getting blown out in LA. He just might be ... BACK.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Clipper tonight:<br><br>— Beat the best team in the NBA<br>— Held the best offense to under 100 PTS<br>— Kawhi most points since May 2021 <br>— Held Tatum to 20 PTS and 35 FG%<br><br>6th in the West with Kawhi and PG only playing 8 games together. <a href="https://t.co/dbJTa7Kt2U">pic.twitter.com/dbJTa7Kt2U</a>

    The Lob, The Jam, The Podcast @TheLobTheJamPod

    Kawhi 10/12 for 25/9/6. PG with 26. Blowout win against the best record in the league Celtics. Guys finally getting healthy. <a href="https://t.co/rcgQoZFuJu">pic.twitter.com/rcgQoZFuJu</a>

    tommy @tommy_kazz

    Kawhi Leonard seen post-game with his son Jayson Tatum <a href="https://t.co/FrfJ39t37L">pic.twitter.com/FrfJ39t37L</a>

    George finished with a less efficient 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting but was stellar on the defensive end as the Clippers turned in perhaps their most complete performance of the season.

    Boston shot just 43.4 percent from the field, including a dreadful 9-of-39 mark from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum needed 20 shots to reach his 20 points in a second straight disappointing performance from the MVP candidate.

    The Celtics have lost their last two games by a combined 36 points.

    grace 🫶🏾 @splashdubs

    CELTICS LINSANITY RUN IS OVER AND CALIFORNIA TEAMS WERE THE ONES TO STOP IT <a href="https://t.co/igLVSXdotn">pic.twitter.com/igLVSXdotn</a>

    sbonga zuma @sbongazuma

    "Celtics are the best team in the league" <br><br>Warriors and clippers said :<a href="https://t.co/j9eONz85LA">pic.twitter.com/j9eONz85LA</a>

    Jah🎭 @RipSlumpy

    The Celtics Historical Offense <a href="https://t.co/62JyBXzF2Z">pic.twitter.com/62JyBXzF2Z</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The Clippers hand the Celtics their second straight loss 👀 <a href="https://t.co/T60CwIEYI1">pic.twitter.com/T60CwIEYI1</a>

    The Clippers have now won two straight games to sit at 16-13 heading into Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They're seventh in the Western Conference but only 3.5 games out of first place with what should be the most difficult stretch of their season out of the way.

