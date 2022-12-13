'The Michael Jordan Trophy' for MVP Headlines 6 Redesigned Trophies for NBA Awards

Andrew Kenney/NBA via AP

The NBA continued the revamping of its postseason awards Tuesday, announcing the renaming of individual trophies after legends and introducing the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

The NBA MVP has been renamed the Michael Jordan Award, and its redesign features a 23.6-inch bronze silhouette of His Airness. The trophy also weighs in at 23.6 pounds as a nod to Jordan's number during his playing career (23) and championships won (six).

"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "As we recognize the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

Five other NBA legends were also honored in the revamp, which also features a redesign of those trophies:

Defensive Player of the Year: The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy

Rookie of the Year: The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy

Sixth Man of the Year: The John Havlicek Trophy

Most Improved Player: The George Mikan Trophy

Clutch Player of the Year: The Jerry West Trophy

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.