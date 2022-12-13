X

    'The Michael Jordan Trophy' for MVP Headlines 6 Redesigned Trophies for NBA Awards

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    In this photo provided by Andrew Kenney/NBA, The Michael Jordan Trophy is displayed in Los Angeles, Dec. 7, 2022. The NBA unveiled the new trophy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, which will be given to the basketball league's Most Valuable Player starting with this season. (Andrew Kenney/NBA via AP)
    Andrew Kenney/NBA via AP

    The NBA continued the revamping of its postseason awards Tuesday, announcing the renaming of individual trophies after legends and introducing the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

    The NBA MVP has been renamed the Michael Jordan Award, and its redesign features a 23.6-inch bronze silhouette of His Airness. The trophy also weighs in at 23.6 pounds as a nod to Jordan's number during his playing career (23) and championships won (six).

    NBA @NBA

    Introducing six new trophies for the Kia Performance Award Winners, honoring NBA Legends Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry West, designed by Victor Solomon.

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    The Michael Jordan Trophy 🐐<br><br>The NBA's MVP will now be awarded with The Michael Jordan Trophy, bearing the name of the greatest player of all time.<br><br>MJ was a 5x MVP in his career 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/D16mCU2Uez">pic.twitter.com/D16mCU2Uez</a>

    "Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "As we recognize the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

    Five other NBA legends were also honored in the revamp, which also features a redesign of those trophies:

    • Defensive Player of the Year: The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy
    • Rookie of the Year: The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy
    • Sixth Man of the Year: The John Havlicek Trophy
    • Most Improved Player: The George Mikan Trophy
    • Clutch Player of the Year: The Jerry West Trophy
    Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

    The NBA announced that the Defensive Player of the Year award has been renamed The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy!<br> <br>An honor of eternity. <br> <br>Congrats, Dream! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/T4So2YHQVk">pic.twitter.com/T4So2YHQVk</a>

    'The Michael Jordan Trophy' for MVP Headlines 6 Redesigned Trophies for NBA Awards
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.