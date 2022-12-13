Patriots Defense Impresses Twitter as New England Tops Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It wasn't always pretty, but the New England Patriots got right back in the playoff picture.

New England defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday at State Farm Stadium, ending a two-game losing streak and improving to 7-6. The contest was marred by injuries—including a non-contact one Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered on the first possession—but the visitors pulled ahead behind a strong defensive effort.

That showing was critical because the Patriots were without running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and then lost running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver DeVante Parker during the contest.

Raekwon McMillan's scoop-and-score in the third quarter on a DeAndre Hopkins fumble put New England ahead for good, Marcus Jones' interception on the ensuing possession ended a potential game-winning drive, and the defense sacked Colt McCoy six times.

The Patriots D drew praise for its clutch performance:

This was an important swing game for the AFC East team. It is now tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets in the race for the final wild-card spot and no longer has to worry about a losing streak spiraling with little time to fix things.

The victors still left plenty to be desired on offense with Mac Jones throwing a pick to Isaiah Simmons, fumbling a handoff exchange as a drive stalled with a field goal right before halftime and even visibly showing frustration with play-caller Matt Patricia, but unexpected touchdowns by running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. provided enough support.

McMillan's touchdown swung the game, and the defense looked formidable enough to help the Patriots challenge for a postseason berth.

That unit will look to keep the momentum rolling in the team's next contest, on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.