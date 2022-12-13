X

    Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Doric SamDecember 13, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.