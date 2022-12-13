Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

