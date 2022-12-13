Tom Brady Jokes About 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's Autograph Request: 'It Was S--t for Me'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Not a lot went right for Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and then he had to relive his interception to Dre Greenlaw when the linebacker asked him to sign the ball in the aftermath.

"It was s--t for me, to be honest," the quarterback said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN) while laughing. "It was complete s--t. But I try to be a gentleman. No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I'm happy he's got the ball. I wish I didn't throw it, but I'm trying to be a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind, I'm actually a good sport."

Brady may not have loved it even if he had some fun with it, but it certainly was a highlight for Greenlaw:

San Francisco has a number of injuries and is down to rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback, but that didn't stop the NFC West leaders from steamrolling Brady and Co.

The 49ers defense flummoxed the all-time great throughout the contest, and Tashaun Gipson Sr. also notched an interception.

But he didn't get the autograph that Greenlaw did.