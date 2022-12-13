49ers' Deebo Samuel Expected to Return from Ankle, Knee Injuries in 'Threeish' Weeks

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be out for "threeish weeks" while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday.

The 49ers said Monday that the 26-year-old suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee as well as a sprained left ankle. They added that he was expected to return during the regular season.

Samuel was injured in San Francisco's Week 14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he carried the ball up the middle and landed awkwardly after being tackled. He was visibly emotional as he was carted off the field.

The South Carolina product this season has recorded 54 catches for 612 yards and two touchdowns while adding 228 rushing yards and three scores on 41 carries.

Samuel established himself as one of the most productive offensive players in the NFL last season, racking up 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 49ers rewarded him with a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed in July.

While he hasn't put up those astronomical numbers, he has been a major part of San Francisco's success. The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL with a six-game winning streak heading into Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Without Samuel in the lineup, Brandon Aiyuk will be San Francisco's top option on the outside. Running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle could also get more targets in the passing game.