Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs

0 of 5

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.

Shrewd managers must continue scouring the waiver wire for every advantage they can get at this time of year. Having a strong bench could be the difference between advancing to the next round or getting eliminated early if the injury bug bites.

Even managers who earned a first-round bye will want to capitalize on opportunities to overturn the bottom of their rosters. Snagging some decent free-agent talent not only bolsters your lineup, but it also keeps those players away from rival managers who could deploy them against you in a win-or-go-home clash.

With that in mind, here are five players you will want to land with your waiver-wire claims in Week 15. All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.