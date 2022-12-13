Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 282

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282, the promotion's final pay-per-view of 2022, went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, which means it's time for another update to Bleacher Report's pound-for-pound rankings.

The card was topped by a light heavyweight clash between Jan Blachowicz—who has appeared on our men's list in the past—and Magomed Ankalaev, with the division's title on the line. Unfortunately, their fight ended with a split draw, which stripped it of any pound-for-pound relevancy.

To make matters worse, there were no other fighters in the entire lineup who are anywhere near the pound-for-pound conversation; certainly not unranked lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, who met in the co-main event.

All that is to say not much has changed since we last updated these rankings, but given that this will be the final update of the year, this is a good opportunity to take stock of where we're at.

Keep scrolling to see how the table is set heading into 2023.