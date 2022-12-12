NFL Playoffs 2022-23: AFC and NFC Predictions for Postseason

2 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The AFC North race is shaping up to be perhaps the best in football.

Both the Ravens and Bengals sit at 9-4 on the season, and each is currently too hot to touch. Cincinnati is riding a conference-best five-game winning streak at the moment, while Baltimore has won six of its last seven contests.

The Ravens have a few legs up on the Bengals. For starters, Baltimore won the first matchup 19-17, giving it an early edge in the most critical tiebreaker, although Cincinnati could even the score in the final game for both clubs. The Ravens also have a 3-0 record in division play, while the Bengals sit just 2-3 against their AFC North foes.

The remaining schedule also favors Baltimore. The Ravens' next three opponents have a combined 15-24 record. For the Bengals, that record is 22-16.

All of that said, though, our crystal ball backs the Bengals.

Why? Two reasons.

One, they have a healthy Joe Burrow under center, while the Ravens are down two quarterbacks after Sunday. Tyler Huntley, starting for the injured Lamar Jackson, landed in the concussion protocol, which forced undrafted rookie Anthony Brown to close out the contest. Baltimore still clawed out a 16-14 triumph over Pittsburgh, but its quarterbacks had just 11 completions for 104 yards and zero scores.

Two, the Bengals also have more playmakers around their passer. For the Ravens, it's basically Mark Andrews or bust in the aerial game. Their next most productive pass-catcher after their tight end, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, has 38 receptions for 390 yards. The Bengals have three different receivers with better than 650 receiving yards—Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd—and their own tight end, Hayden Hurst, has 400.

