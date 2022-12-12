    Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

    Joe TanseyDecember 12, 2022

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
      Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

      The fantasy football waiver wire can be an interesting place when the fantasy playoffs roll around

      Some fantasy players may not be willing to change much when it comes to their strategy and that may lead to sensible waiver-wire pickups, like JK Dobbins.

      Other fantasy players may be riskier with waiver-wire adds that have potential, but not a ton of statistics to back that up.

      Jameson Williams fits that category perfectly. He opened the scoring for the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but then he did not catch another ball.

      Williams' big-play ability is fascinating and he could either help or hurt fantasy football players looking to take risks in Week 15 and beyond.

    Week 15 Rankings

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 11: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

      2. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

      3. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

      4. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

      5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

      6. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

      7. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

      8. Davante Adams, WR, LV

      9. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

      10. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

      11. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

      12. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

      13. AJ Brown, WR, PHI

      14. JK Dobbins, RB, BAL

      15. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

      16. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC

      17. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

      18. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

      19. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

      20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

    Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
      Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

      Jameson Williams only has one catch in his NFL career.

      The rookie out of Alabama caught a 41-yard touchdown on that reception and gave us a glimpse into what he can do inside the Detroit Lions offense.

      Williams will likely receive more opportunities to shine in the next few weeks as the Lions chase a potential wild-card berth in the NFC.

      Detroit's passing depth will be tested in Week 15, as it goes up against the New York Jets.

      Jared Goff may need Williams, DJ Chark or others to step up if Amon-Ra St. Brown is shut down by Sauce Gardner.

      Williams is a risky play off the waiver wire because of his one catch, but the potential is there for him to continue growing after his return from an ACL injury.

      Stat Projection: 3 catches, 55 yards, TD

    JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore

      PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 11: Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during the national football league game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 11, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Baltimore Ravens running backs may be the hottest commodity on the fantasy football waiver wire.

      Tyler Huntley got hurt on Sunday and that led to Anthony Brown taking over at quarterback. Baltimore faces a quicker turnaround than usual into Week 15 since it plays on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

      J.K. Dobbins should receive a heavy workload, as well as Gus Edwards, even if Huntley is the starter but not at 100 percent.

      Dobbins was back to his old form on Sunday, as he ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

      Cleveland has given up over 130 rushing yards in three of its last five games and it allowed 160 ground yards to the Ravens in Week 7.

      Dobbins could be in for a massive day in Week 15, and he is still available in over 30 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

      Stat Projection: 18 carries, 105 yards, TD.

    Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee

      NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 11: Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, December 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Chigoziem Okonkwo quietly turned into a reliable target inside the Tennessee Titans offense.

      The tight end caught 13 of his 16 targets in the last three weeks. He added a Week 14 touchdown to his recent run.

      Okonkwo earned a season high of 68 receiving yards in Week 13 and he had 45 yards in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

      Okonkwo has added importance inside the Titans offense with Treylon Burks injured and not a ton of depth at wide receiver.

      Tennessee needs him and Austin Hooper to step up at tight end. Okonkwo has been the more reliable option of the two and he will be important in the clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

      Stat Projection: 4 catches, 45 yards

