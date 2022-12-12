3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 14 Win vs. Buccaneers

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sunday's win wasn't all positive for the San Francisco 49ers, as star wideout Deebo Samuel exited the game on a cart. However, that was about the only thing that didn't go right for San Francisco during its 35-7 romp over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This game was never close, as the 49ers defense dominated Tom Brady and the Bucs. The 49ers fared well on offense too, mounting several long drives against a Tampa defense that still ranks 10th overall and ninth in points allowed even after Sunday.

In all, this was one of the most complete games of the season for San Francisco—an impressive feat given the fact that it was the first start for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The biggest takeaway from the blowout is that the 49ers are legitimate contenders, even with quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Here's what else we learned from San Francisco's Week 14 win against the Buccaneers.

