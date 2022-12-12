Tua Tagovailoa Criticized for 'Horrible' Performance in Dolphins' Loss to Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has largely excelled during his breakout third-year NFL campaign, but Sunday evening was a night to forget.

The former Alabama star completed just 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in a 23-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sixty of those yards came on a TD throw to Tyreek Hill, who scored after Bolts defensive back Michael Davis tripped in coverage.

Tagovailoa also had some garbage time yards to pad the stats on a night where he had just 25 yards at halftime against a Chargers defense missing key personnel such as Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa.

The 24-year-old entered Sunday completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns (five interceptions), 9.0 yards per attempt and an NFL-high 112.0 quarterback rating.

But the Chargers stymied Tagovailoa, and Twitter criticized the performance.

Miami fell to 8-5 with its second straight defeat but remains squarely in the playoff hunt. However, the Dolphins now have another tough test ahead Saturday evening when they visit the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.