Tua Tagovailoa Criticized for 'Horrible' Performance in Dolphins' Loss to Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa Criticized for 'Horrible' Performance in Dolphins' Loss to ChargersDecember 12, 2022
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has largely excelled during his breakout third-year NFL campaign, but Sunday evening was a night to forget.
The former Alabama star completed just 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in a 23-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sixty of those yards came on a TD throw to Tyreek Hill, who scored after Bolts defensive back Michael Davis tripped in coverage.
Tagovailoa also had some garbage time yards to pad the stats on a night where he had just 25 yards at halftime against a Chargers defense missing key personnel such as Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa.
The 24-year-old entered Sunday completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns (five interceptions), 9.0 yards per attempt and an NFL-high 112.0 quarterback rating.
But the Chargers stymied Tagovailoa, and Twitter criticized the performance.
Daniel Popper @danielrpopper
HALF: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> 17, Dolphins 7<br><br>Justin Herbert: 24/29, 222 yards, TD <br><br>Tua Tagovailoa: 3/15, 25 yards <br><br>What a performance from Brandon Staley's defense in the first half. Missing six starters. Still dominated one of the best offenses in football.
Miami fell to 8-5 with its second straight defeat but remains squarely in the playoff hunt. However, the Dolphins now have another tough test ahead Saturday evening when they visit the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.