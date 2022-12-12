X

    Tua Tagovailoa Criticized for 'Horrible' Performance in Dolphins' Loss to Chargers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 12, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has largely excelled during his breakout third-year NFL campaign, but Sunday evening was a night to forget.

    The former Alabama star completed just 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in a 23-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Sixty of those yards came on a TD throw to Tyreek Hill, who scored after Bolts defensive back Michael Davis tripped in coverage.

    Tagovailoa also had some garbage time yards to pad the stats on a night where he had just 25 yards at halftime against a Chargers defense missing key personnel such as Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa.

    The 24-year-old entered Sunday completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns (five interceptions), 9.0 yards per attempt and an NFL-high 112.0 quarterback rating.

    But the Chargers stymied Tagovailoa, and Twitter criticized the performance.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Judge a QB when things aren't perfect. Anyone looks pretty good when comfortable. Herbert, under duress on every throw, is 24 of 29 for 222 yards. Tua is 3 of 15 for 25 yards.

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Man this Dolphins offense looks bad

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Dolphins are LUCKY to be down just 10. They were out-gained 249-55 in the first half. Tua looks lost. Chargers get the ball first in the second half.

    Joe Reedy @joereedy

    Tua with third-fewest passing yards (25) by a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> quarterback with at least 10 attempts in the first half since 1991.

    Daniel Popper @danielrpopper

    HALF: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> 17, Dolphins 7<br><br>Justin Herbert: 24/29, 222 yards, TD <br><br>Tua Tagovailoa: 3/15, 25 yards <br><br>What a performance from Brandon Staley's defense in the first half. Missing six starters. Still dominated one of the best offenses in football.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Tua has been horrible <a href="https://t.co/f3cAFTy81H">https://t.co/f3cAFTy81H</a>

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    Tua Tagovailoa now is 1-of-11 for 0 yards when holding the ball at least 2.5 seconds before passing, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Miami fell to 8-5 with its second straight defeat but remains squarely in the playoff hunt. However, the Dolphins now have another tough test ahead Saturday evening when they visit the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.

