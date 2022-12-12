'Incredible' Justin Herbert Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter as Chargers Beat Dolphins

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert established himself as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL long ago, and he proved that yet again with a stellar performance in a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert powered the Chargers to a 23-17 victory on Sunday Night Football to help the team improve to 7-6. The 24-year-old threw for 367 yards and a touchdown on 39-of-51 passing with no turnovers to lead the way.

Sunday's game looked more like a showcase of Herbert's skills, as he dazzled with tight-window throws as well as deep passes that dropped right into Chargers receivers' hands. He spread the ball around, too, as nine players registered at least one catch.

NFL Twitter heaped praise on Herbert for another impressive showing, with many touting him as a bonafide superstar:

The Chargers are fighting to get into the postseason picture. Sunday's win moved Los Angeles into the seventh seed, but a victory by the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football would put the team on the outside looking in.

With Herbert under center, the Chargers have the ability to compete against any team in the NFL. He's a quarterback that makes players around him better, and he will continue to do so if he stays healthy for the rest of the year.

The Chargers will face another tough matchup next Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (7-6), who are in first place in the AFC South. Herbert will have to be at his best once again for the team to earn a second successive win.