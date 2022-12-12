X

    'Incredible' Justin Herbert Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter as Chargers Beat Dolphins

    Doric SamDecember 12, 2022

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert established himself as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL long ago, and he proved that yet again with a stellar performance in a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

    Herbert powered the Chargers to a 23-17 victory on Sunday Night Football to help the team improve to 7-6. The 24-year-old threw for 367 yards and a touchdown on 39-of-51 passing with no turnovers to lead the way.

    Sunday's game looked more like a showcase of Herbert's skills, as he dazzled with tight-window throws as well as deep passes that dropped right into Chargers receivers' hands. He spread the ball around, too, as nine players registered at least one catch.

    NFL Twitter heaped praise on Herbert for another impressive showing, with many touting him as a bonafide superstar:

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    Justin Herbert is incredible. And for anyone to call him a "social media" QB is laugh out loud funny and just flat out wrong analysis.<br><br>Love watching him play.

    Koki Riley @KokiRiley

    Justin Herbert isn't fair. Like how can a human being make that throw that casually?

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Justin Herbert putting on a show

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    There's your Social Media Throw™ of the night

    Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger

    Justin Herbert makes football look extremely easy... it isn't.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    I'm no longer entertaining Justin Herbert slander

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    And what a throw by Herbert to place it perfectly in front of Williams, where only he could reach. Wow. <a href="https://t.co/D41P4XJJJ3">https://t.co/D41P4XJJJ3</a>

    Eric Smith @Eric_L_Smith

    Justin Herbert has now passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards by a player through their first 3 seasons in NFL history.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Ok Justin that was a dime

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Herbert and Allen just taking over right now

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Justin Herbert is ballin' tonight. Best player on the field.

    SoFi @SoFi

    Most pass yards in the first three seasons in 👏 NFL 👏 History! 👏 <br><br>Congratulations Justin Herbert! <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JustinHerbert?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JustinHerbert</a> <a href="https://t.co/6dhrFPiB0v">pic.twitter.com/6dhrFPiB0v</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    JUSTIN HERBERT DIME 🎯<a href="https://t.co/sOi7M7kdIc">pic.twitter.com/sOi7M7kdIc</a>

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Hell of a throw from social media QB Justin Herbert.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Justin Herbert was excellent tonight. Best player on the field.

    The Chargers are fighting to get into the postseason picture. Sunday's win moved Los Angeles into the seventh seed, but a victory by the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football would put the team on the outside looking in.

    With Herbert under center, the Chargers have the ability to compete against any team in the NFL. He's a quarterback that makes players around him better, and he will continue to do so if he stays healthy for the rest of the year.

    The Chargers will face another tough matchup next Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (7-6), who are in first place in the AFC South. Herbert will have to be at his best once again for the team to earn a second successive win.

