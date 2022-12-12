Agent: Brittney Griner Held Basketball Workout; WNBA Star Doing 'Really, Really Well'

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner took part in a light basketball workout at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio on Sunday and is doing "really, really well" after returning to the United States.

Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner's agent, provided an update to ESPN's T.J. Quinn and noted that the seven-time WNBA All-Star hasn't decided if or when she will resume her career with Phoenix.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," Colas told Quinn. "She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

Griner was detained in Russia for 294 days and had been serving a nine-year prison sentence for possession of hash oil.

The U.S. government considered Griner "wrongfully detained" and later orchestrated her release via a prisoner swap which freed international arms dealer Viktor Bout.

For now, Griner is staying at Fort Sam Houston with her wife, Cherelle. She has reunited with her family in the meantime as well. Per Colas, Griner should also be issuing a statement "this week."