Tom Brady Discusses Buccaneers' Blowout Loss to 49ers: 'They Kicked Our Ass'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing 35-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words when assessing Tampa Bay's performance.

"They kicked our ass," Brady told reporters. "That's just the reality of this sport. Every time you take the field, you have the opportunity to get your ass kicked or to kick ass. Obviously we were on the wrong end of it today."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.