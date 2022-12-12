X

    Tom Brady Discusses Buccaneers' Blowout Loss to 49ers: 'They Kicked Our Ass'

    Doric SamDecember 12, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline before kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a disappointing 35-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words when assessing Tampa Bay's performance.

    "They kicked our ass," Brady told reporters. "That's just the reality of this sport. Every time you take the field, you have the opportunity to get your ass kicked or to kick ass. Obviously we were on the wrong end of it today."

