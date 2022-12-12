X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Touted as 'Outrageously Good' in 53-Point Performance vs. Hornets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 12, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks past Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dropped 53 points on 20-of-32 shooting alongside 12 rebounds to lead his team to a 131-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

    Embiid, who has now averaged 41.3 points in his last four games, also made all 11 of his free throws. He scored 20 points in the second quarter alone en route to 28 at the half.

    Sunday marked the second time Embiid scored 50 or more this season. He previously scored 59 points in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13.

    In addition, his 33.9 points per game leads the NBA.

    Twitter raved about Embiid's tremendous night, which vaulted the 14-12 76ers to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    FINAL: Sixers 131, Hornets 113.<br><br>Joel Embiid was outrageously good... again. 53 points and 12 boards for him on the night in just 34 minutes. <br><br>19-16-9 for Harden.<br><br>After a slow start, the Sixers' offense exploded.<br><br>The Sixers are 14-12.

    Amy Fadool Kane @amyfadoolNBCS

    This is Joel Embiid's 100th 30 point /10 rebound game. He's the fastest to that 30/10 ppl mark (346 games), since stats became official in 1981. Shaq was quickest at 349. 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/zNudXaTM1D">pic.twitter.com/zNudXaTM1D</a>

    76ers' Joel Embiid Touted as 'Outrageously Good' in 53-Point Performance vs. Hornets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Joel Embiid's points total in each of his last 10 games…<br><br>42<br>59<br>32<br>32<br>30<br>19<br>35<br>39<br>38<br>53<br><br>That is good for 37.9 points per game since November 12. Outrageous player.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    50-point games by a center since Shaq retired:<br><br>4 — Embiid<br>5 — Rest of NBA combined <a href="https://t.co/uwP6Y2zo7D">pic.twitter.com/uwP6Y2zo7D</a>

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Joel Embiid over his last 10 games: <br><br>53 PTS - 12 REB - 3 AST<br>38 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST<br>39 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST<br>35 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST<br>19 PTS - 6 REB - 6 AST<br>30 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST<br>32 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST<br>32 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST<br>59 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST<br>42 PTS - 10 REB - 6 AST <a href="https://t.co/OktuSdrBnN">pic.twitter.com/OktuSdrBnN</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    An effortlessly dominant performance for Joel Embiid, who dropped 53 and probably could have gone for more if this game was at all competitive late. Ridiculous game <a href="https://t.co/ve6fUfNTZo">https://t.co/ve6fUfNTZo</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid tonight: <br><br>53 PTS<br>12 REB<br><br>First Sixer with multiple 50-point games since AI. <a href="https://t.co/m0yZFDPZyu">pic.twitter.com/m0yZFDPZyu</a>

    Sixers Stats @SixersStats

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> is the 1st player in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> this season w/ multiple 50-pt games.<br><br>He's the 1st 76er w/ multiple 50-pt games in a season since HOFer <a href="https://twitter.com/alleniverson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alleniverson</a> had 3 in 04-05.<br><br>He, Iverson (2x) &amp; Chamberlain (2x) are the only Sixers ever to do so.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid this season:<br><br>— 33.4 PPG on 54.5 FG%<br>— Leads NBA in scoring<br>— Leads NBA in 50-point games<br>— Career high PPG, APG, FG%<br><br>Welcome to the stacked MVP race. <a href="https://t.co/rqB5TJMWuA">pic.twitter.com/rqB5TJMWuA</a>

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Joel Embiid becomes the first center in post-merger NBA history to register multiple games of 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a single season.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    39-11-2 for Embiid as he checks out with 1:22 left in the third. Not a whole lot more to analyze in this game other than "Embiid good" at the moment

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Sixers beat Charlotte, 131-113. They are 14-12. Joel Embiid is pretty good at basketball.

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Regardless of the Sixers record, Joel Embiid is absolutely 100% playing like the MVP for a 3rd straight season. He's absolutely amazing.

    Philadelphia will now host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.