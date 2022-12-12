76ers' Joel Embiid Touted as 'Outrageously Good' in 53-Point Performance vs. Hornets

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dropped 53 points on 20-of-32 shooting alongside 12 rebounds to lead his team to a 131-113 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Embiid, who has now averaged 41.3 points in his last four games, also made all 11 of his free throws. He scored 20 points in the second quarter alone en route to 28 at the half.

Sunday marked the second time Embiid scored 50 or more this season. He previously scored 59 points in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 13.

In addition, his 33.9 points per game leads the NBA.

Twitter raved about Embiid's tremendous night, which vaulted the 14-12 76ers to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia will now host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.