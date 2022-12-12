Twitter Clowns Tom Brady for Being Outplayed by Brock Purdy in Bucs' Loss to 49ers

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were torn up by Mr. Irrelevant and the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was stellar in a beatdown of the Buccaneers, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for three yards and a score in his first NFL start.

Brady, meanwhile, had one of his worst games of the season, and arguably his career, completing 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

The 45-year-old appears to finally be hearing the footsteps of Father Time, and he was ripped by NFL Twitter for yet another underwhelming performance in which he looked washed up:

Brady and the Buccaneers drop to 6-7 on the season with Sunday's loss, and they're in danger of not making the postseason.

With Brady looking as washed up as he did against the Niners, it might be wise for the Buccaneers to give Kyle Trask a shot, especially considering Brady is in the final year of his contract and probably won't return to Tampa Bay in 2023.

The Buccaneers will host the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend looking to get back to .500.