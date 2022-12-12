X

    Twitter Clowns Tom Brady for Being Outplayed by Brock Purdy in Bucs' Loss to 49ers

    Erin WalshDecember 12, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were torn up by Mr. Irrelevant and the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

    Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, was stellar in a beatdown of the Buccaneers, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for three yards and a score in his first NFL start.

    Brady, meanwhile, had one of his worst games of the season, and arguably his career, completing 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

    The 45-year-old appears to finally be hearing the footsteps of Father Time, and he was ripped by NFL Twitter for yet another underwhelming performance in which he looked washed up:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Tom Brady is about suffer a seventh regular-season loss for the first time in 20 years. Since becoming a starter in 2001, he's never had eight.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    At this point it looks like Tom Brady spends most of his time trying to decide who to yell at next. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>

    Twitter Clowns Tom Brady for Being Outplayed by Brock Purdy in Bucs' Loss to 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pete Abraham @PeteAbe

    TB12 down 28-0 against Jimmy G's backup. Purdy bad look.

    𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope

    Watching Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers losing out to Father Time is a sad sight to see

    Max Wildstein @MaxWildstein

    Tom Brady and the Bucs are AWFUL

    Thomas Jefferson III (TJ 3) @ttj_3

    that's on Tom Brady. gotta put it on him. Mike Evans beat his man

    PewterReport @PewterReport

    This Tom Brady to Mike Evans connection has just completely fallen apart for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>.

    Vanessa Franko @vanessafranko

    Perhaps Tom Brady should have stayed retired.

    John DePetro Show @JohnDePetroshow

    Wow, Fox pulls out of bucs vs san fran game. Brady got 100 tickets for family and friends to watch him get blown out by a rookie QB making his first start.

    The Daddy Files @DaddyFiles

    Fox switched to Panthers-Seahawks.<br><br>I repeat, Fox just decided that Sam Darnold vs Geno Smith is a more compelling game to watch.<br><br>Just retire, Tom Brady. It's getting sad.

    Avry's Sports Show @Avry

    Father Time eventually caught up with every QB in NFL history who played at 44 or older, and Tom Brady wasn't going to be the exception.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    The 49ers defense after each Tom Brady interception <a href="https://t.co/NCjIj1lEqj">pic.twitter.com/NCjIj1lEqj</a>

    Adam Aizer @AdamAizer

    Is this the worst game of Tom Brady's career? Has to be up there

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    Tom Brady might need to retire after this game

    Brian Witt @Wittnessed

    Guys, I (don't) hate to say it:<br><br>Brady is washed.

    Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV

    Tom Brady's career is over

    Brady and the Buccaneers drop to 6-7 on the season with Sunday's loss, and they're in danger of not making the postseason.

    With Brady looking as washed up as he did against the Niners, it might be wise for the Buccaneers to give Kyle Trask a shot, especially considering Brady is in the final year of his contract and probably won't return to Tampa Bay in 2023.

    The Buccaneers will host the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend looking to get back to .500.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.