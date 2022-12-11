Jerry Jones Reiterates Cowboys Haven't Moved On from Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after his team's 27-23 home win over the Houston Texans on Sunday that they have not moved on from free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 30-year-old Beckham recently visited the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Cowboys on a tour before deciding where to sign next.

However, a report emerged from ESPN's Ed Werder that the Cowboys had concerns about the recovery time for Beckham's torn left ACL, which the eight-year veteran suffered during last season's Super Bowl when he played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Regardless, it appears the Cowboys are still interested, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that a deal for the three-time Pro Bowler isn't imminent at this time.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan about how confident he was in signing Beckham despite not being able to work him out, and he was honest in his assessment (h/t NFL.com's Coral Smith):

"Well I'm not confident, at all. And so that's the issue. We all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability. You've got to take a good look at everything, not only the obvious, and that's his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So all of this we've got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that's when you can see if you can make a deal or not."

The Cowboys don't necessarily have a need at wideout right now with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown forming a solid trio for the 10-3 squad. But Beckham is an exciting talent who helped ignite the Rams' Super Bowl run last year.

It remains to be seen how he would recover from his latest torn ACL, which marks his second since 2019. But OBJ was still productive for the Rams and notably had 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in the playoffs.

For now, he is reviewing his options as the regular season's stretch run continues.