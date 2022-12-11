X

    Kirk Cousins, Vikings Called Out as Super Bowl Pretenders in Loss to Goff, Lions

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2022

    Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson watch a replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    The Minnesota Vikings have been in second place in the NFC for nearly the entire season, but there are still questions as to whether the team is truly a Super Bowl contender this year.

    Those questions only grew louder Sunday after Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Vikings fell to 10-3 but maintain a firm grip on the NFC North, as the second-place Lions improved to 6-7.

    Minnesota wasted a strong performance from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson recorded 11 catches for 223 yards.

    However, the Vikings defense allowed over 400 yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game. That clearly isn't a winning formula, especially when the playoffs begin.

    NFL Twitter ripped Minnesota for its disappointing loss Sunday, with many calling out the team as fraudulent contenders:

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Philadelphia Eagles only have one more win than the Vikings, but man the difference in these two teams couldn't be greater!

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Vikings' status as Super Bowl contenders<a href="https://t.co/S0DbWd28IW">pic.twitter.com/S0DbWd28IW</a>

    taylor @skoltay

    Kirk Cousins over 400 yards and Justin Jefferson over 200 yards today all for nothing because the defense is HORRIBLE 😂

    Reggie Wilson @ReggieWilsonTV

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> defense can't stop anything right now.

    Tyler Zed @realTylerZed

    Vikings defense is horrendous. This "bend don't break" philosophy on defense allowing the most yards in the NFL is hilarious. Won't work in the playoffs unless the offense score 40+ a game.

    Dustin Baker @DustBaker

    The current iteration of the Vikings defense is absolutely no good when it does not force turnovers.

    Anthony Nash @_anthonynash

    Vikings have allowed 400+ yards in 5 straight games. <br><br>That's elite!!!

    Jeff Wald @JeffWaldFox9

    YIKES... The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> defense has given up at least 400 total yards in 5 straight games.<br><br>441 yards today, and counting...<br><br>That's the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

    Phoenix @dalvincookin

    This Vikings defense won't last one game in the postseason. Kwesi has some huge decisions to make this off season

    🔨 over 8.5 @SkolBros

    I can't recall the last time I've seen a Vikings defense so bad. (It's not the players)

    alex @_picc6

    Vikings stand no chance of making a Super Bowl.<br><br>And yet they will run this roster ask again next season expecting something different. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a>

    Greg @PackmanGDI

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> will be first round playoff exits. Such pretenders lmao.

    The Vikings were once the hottest team in the league with a seven-game win streak. However, cracks have started to show over the last few weeks, as Minnesota is 2-2 in its last four games.

    As the playoffs approach, the Vikings are surely hoping to find some quick fixes to their recent problems. Minnesota will look for a better effort when it returns to action Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1).

