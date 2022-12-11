Robert Saleh Predicts Jets Will Face Bills in Playoffs: 'We'll See These Guys Again'

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The New York Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills 20-12 on Sunday afternoon in what was their final meeting of the 2022 regular season, but Robert Saleh believes the two AFC East rivals will meet again in the playoffs.

"We'll see these guys again," a confident Saleh told reporters following Sunday's loss.

That is quite the prediction from Saleh, especially considering the Jets dropped to 7-6 on the season with Sunday's loss and have lost three of their last four games.

Additionally, the AFC playoff race is beginning to heat up. The New England Patriots are 6-6 and could boot the Jets out of the No. 7 playoff spot with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football—Bill Belichick's squad owns the tiebreaker with two wins over the Jets this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers also enter Sunday night's game against the Miami Dolphins with a 6-6 record, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are surprisingly still in the hunt at 5-8.

The Jets have somewhat of a difficult schedule to close out the season with matchups against the Detroit Lions, Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Dolphins. They beat the Dolphins 40-17 in October, but that was when Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined with a concussion.

Beyond the matchups, a lot has changed for the Jets since they began the season 5-2. The most significant difference is that quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched in favor of Mike White since a Week 11 loss to the Patriots.

In seven games this season, Wilson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions. His struggles were clear throughout the season, but after completing just nine of 22 passes in Week 11 and telling reporters that he felt he didn't let down a defense that gave up only 10 points, Saleh opted to bench him.

Entering Sunday's game against the Bills, White had completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 684 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in two starts. The Jets went 1-1 in those games.

Beyond the quarterback carousel, the Jets lost star rookie running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL in a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. He had rushed for 463 yards and four scores in seven games and looked like a prime candidate to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award before being sidelined.

At this point, it's not looking like the Jets will meet the Bills in the postseason, but anything could happen.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season.