Jets' Mike White Transported to Hospital as Precaution After Injuries vs. Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Mike White left Highmark Stadium in an ambulance after Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Heather Prusak of News 4 Buffalo.

The move is considered a precautionary measure to "make sure he is fine internally," per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

White took several hard hits during the game, including three sacks and a big shot from Bills linebacker Matt Milano. He was initially ruled as questionable to return with a rib injury before coming back in the game two drives later.

Flacco fumbled on his first play after replacing White in the third quarter before leading a three-and-out on his only full possession. The veteran had also entered the game for two plays in the first half, throwing one incomplete pass before the starter returned.

White was more productive, leading one touchdown drive in the third quarter and a late field-goal drive to keep it a one-possession game. The quarterback finished 27-of-44 for 268 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The toughness White showed to keep coming back into the game despite the hard hits also seemed to endear himself to fans and the coaching staff.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game White would "for sure" be the starter next week if he is healthy.

The 27-year-old had just four NFL appearances before this season, but he has impressed in three starts with 952 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Former starter Zach Wilson, who has been inactive the last three games after being benched, could return to the lineup if White is unable to play.