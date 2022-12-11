NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 Early Slate

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth.

Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles gained a game at the top of the NFC standings thanks to the Detroit Lions, who beat the Minnesota Vikings at home.

Detroit also got some help from the Eagles, as it moved closer to the Giants in the NFC wild-card race.

The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kept the status quo for the most part in the AFC in the early window of games.

The only surprise was the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That result did not affect the playoff standings because the Titans are stuck with the No. 4 seed.

The AFC wild-card race possesses the most intrigue in the later windows of games after the New York Jets' loss to the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins-Los Angeles Chargers evening clash is the most important game left Sunday for the playoff picture because it could swing the AFC wild-card race in a few different directions.

NFC

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (12-1)

2. Minnesota (10-3)

3. San Francisco (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay (6-6)

Wild-Card Race

5. Dallas (10-3)

6. Seattle (7-5)

7. Washington (7-5-1)

8. New York Giants (7-5-1)

9. Detroit (6-7)

10. Green Bay (5-8)

11. Atlanta (5-8)

The Eagles have a two-game lead over the Vikings as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Minnesota is not in trouble yet for the No. 2 seed and the NFC North title. The Vikings have a 1.5-game lead on the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late window. The 49ers are two games ahead of the Bucs for the No. 3 seed.

The Seattle Seahawks will be rooting for the Bucs so they could move level on record with the Niners. San Francisco holds the head-to-head tiebreaker from Week 2.

A win over the Carolina Panthers would move the Seahawks one game ahead of the Giants and Washington Commanders in the win column. Detroit's victory inched it closer to the final wild-card spot at 6-7.

Green Bay and Atlanta will remain two games behind seventh since they are on bye along with Washington.

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Buffalo (10-3)

2. Kansas City (9-3)

3. Baltimore (9-4)

4. Tennessee (7-6)

Wild-Card Race

5. Cincinnati (9-4)

6. Miami (8-4)

7. New York Jets (7-6)

8. New England (6-6)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

10. Jacksonville (5-8)

11. Las Vegas (5-8)

12. Cleveland (5-8)

13. Pittsburgh (5-8)

The top of the AFC will remain the same even if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos. Buffalo held on to the No. 1 seed with its home win over the New York Jets and has the Week 6 tiebreaker over K.C.

Kansas City can go ahead of Baltimore in the win column with a road victory Sunday.

Baltimore is in a worse spot than it was entering Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley exited the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury.

The Ravens are still ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Tennessee's loss to Jacksonville does not mean much in the big picture because the No. 4 seed is still multiple games ahead of the Jaguars.

The Jets' loss in Buffalo opened up the door for the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots to move level on record with them.

The Chargers host the Dolphins on Sunday night, and the Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

New York has two head-to-head losses to New England, and it would have a worse conference record than Los Angeles if the Chargers win at home.

Every team with five wins needs a lot of help to be considered in the playoff conversation over the next four weeks.