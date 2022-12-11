Dak Prescott's 'Nightmare' Game Blasted by Fans During Cowboys' Near Loss to Texans

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Houston Texans 27-23 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, but it was anything but an easy game for the franchise.

Dallas trailed Houston all game until running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had an abysmal afternoon, completing just 24 of 39 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. His second interception came with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and Dallas trailing 23-20.

The defense bailed out Prescott and forced the Texans to turn the ball over on downs at the Dallas 2-yard line before the Cowboys offense drove down the field for the game-winning score.

While Prescott managed to put together the game-winning drive, he was still heavily criticized by NFL Twitter for his "nightmare" performance that nearly cost Dallas the victory.

Despite Prescott's struggles, the Cowboys still got the victory, moving to 10-3 on the season.

That said, if Dallas wants to win the Super Bowl, Prescott is going to need to clean up the issues that plagued him Sunday against the 1-11-1 Texans, who have been the worst team in the NFL this year.