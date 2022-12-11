X

    Dak Prescott's 'Nightmare' Game Blasted by Fans During Cowboys' Near Loss to Texans

    Erin WalshDecember 11, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Houston Texans 27-23 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, but it was anything but an easy game for the franchise.

    Dallas trailed Houston all game until running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Quarterback Dak Prescott had an abysmal afternoon, completing just 24 of 39 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. His second interception came with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and Dallas trailing 23-20.

    The defense bailed out Prescott and forced the Texans to turn the ball over on downs at the Dallas 2-yard line before the Cowboys offense drove down the field for the game-winning score.

    While Prescott managed to put together the game-winning drive, he was still heavily criticized by NFL Twitter for his "nightmare" performance that nearly cost Dallas the victory.

    Ovie @OvieO

    Oh my. Dak has had a nightmare today.

    dave lane @oldwaver

    no denying it, Dak is hot garbage today.

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    This is the worst we've seen Dak Prescott play in.... a very, very long time.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    DAK PRESCOTT CANNOT BE TRUSTED.

    Tanner DeLeon @Tanner_DeLeon88

    Dak has looked terrible all game

    Roy White III @RDubThree

    Dak came thru when it mattered. The mistakes do seem to be piling up with no end in sight, tho.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Hell of a job by Dak on that final drive. Struggled all day, but game on the line Dak Prescott locked in.

    Jonathan Cisowski @cisow77

    We've seen bad throws, but this might be the worst interception I've seen Dak Prescott throw <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsDAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/6OhTD7IKHw">pic.twitter.com/6OhTD7IKHw</a>

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Dak Prescott's pocket awareness has been oddly terrible all game. It costs his team a fumble then an interception… maybe the game

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    Oh Dak.....what another mistake today. <br><br>This game has been a disaster for a while. Cowboys deserve to lose if Houston scores here

    Tim Roberts @21stCenturyTim

    Dak deserves every bit of the narrative he's gonna get this week.

    Mike Farrell @mfarrellsports

    Dak is just his overrated

    Despite Prescott's struggles, the Cowboys still got the victory, moving to 10-3 on the season.

    That said, if Dallas wants to win the Super Bowl, Prescott is going to need to clean up the issues that plagued him Sunday against the 1-11-1 Texans, who have been the worst team in the NFL this year.

