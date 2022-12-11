X

    'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2022

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass in the first quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
    Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

    The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness.

    White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.

    Many watching along were impressed by his grit.

    Roger Clark @RogerClark41

    Mike White is tough as nails <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a>

    Andy Vasquez @andy_vasquez

    Mike White is warming up. No question, the dude is tough.

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    Mike White warming up. Zach Wilson would never. That's why his teammates love him. Big respect.

    Emory Hunt @FBallGameplan

    This man Mike White gotta be the terminator

    Jeff Howe @jeffphowe

    Mike White has -- again, somehow, some way, inexplicably, in a manner that makes no sense whatsoever, after piling up more injuries than Humpty Dumpty -- been put back together and returned to the game.

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    Forget coming back in and playing. I'm surprised Mike White wasn't sawed in half with that hit.

    DaTruthDT @DaTruthDT

    The Jets QB Mike White is super impressive man. The way he keeps getting up from these hits. Dude is tough.

    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs

    Mike White is one tough SOB.

    Mike Catalana @MikeCatalana

    Mike White is tough. Really tough. He has taken some shots and he keeps standing in the pocket<br><br>You think maybe Zach Wilson is watching?

    Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia

    mike white today vs. the bills <a href="https://t.co/5mAHlivN47">pic.twitter.com/5mAHlivN47</a>

    It also didn't help that backup Joe Flacco struggled mightily in his limited time on the field. The veteran fumbled on his first play after coming in during the third quarter and then led a three-and-out drive before White returned.

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    Joe Flacco is really bad

    Brandon Tierney @BrandonTierney

    Flacco missed a wide open seam route in the 1st H and fumbles on his first snap in the 2nd H. He is miserable. Washed. Retire already.

    Your Boy Zaky Sportz @ZakMcDonald

    I hate watching Joe Flacco so much. The guy is feeble. Plz let's see the end of his time.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Get Joe Flacco outta there man. I've seen enough. First play and he fumbles the ball.

    Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

    Joe Flacco—not elite

    White at least gave his team a better chance to win against an elite opponent.

    Zach Wilson might have more pedigree as the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick, but the fanbase appears to be rallying around White as the Jets try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> lose. Mike White is QB1.

    Leger Douzable @LegerDouzable

    If Mike White is healthy he's the QB for the rest of the season. Also Bam Knight is starting for rest of season, with MC and TY Johnson spilting 3rd down reps

    After falling to 7-6, New York will look to turn things around against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

