'Tough as Nails' Mike White Applauded for Playing Through Injuries in Loss to Bills

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The New York Jets couldn't pull off a second upset against the Buffalo Bills, but quarterback Mike White still impressed with his toughness.

White tallied 268 passing yards in a 20-12 loss, failing in his final drive attempt that could have tied the game. The 27-year-old was also forced to leave multiple times because of injury after taking hard hits, but he somehow kept coming back into the game.

Many watching along were impressed by his grit.

It also didn't help that backup Joe Flacco struggled mightily in his limited time on the field. The veteran fumbled on his first play after coming in during the third quarter and then led a three-and-out drive before White returned.

White at least gave his team a better chance to win against an elite opponent.

Zach Wilson might have more pedigree as the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick, but the fanbase appears to be rallying around White as the Jets try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

After falling to 7-6, New York will look to turn things around against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.