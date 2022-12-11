Ravens' Tyler Huntley Out vs. Steelers with Concussion; Started for Lamar Jackson

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were already without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they're down another signal-caller.

The Ravens announced that Tyler Huntley, who started under center in place of Jackson, has been ruled out with a concussion. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Anthony Brown.

