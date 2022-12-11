X

    Ravens' Tyler Huntley Out vs. Steelers with Concussion; Started for Lamar Jackson

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens lines up to throw the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens were already without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they're down another signal-caller.

    The Ravens announced that Tyler Huntley, who started under center in place of Jackson, has been ruled out with a concussion. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Anthony Brown.

