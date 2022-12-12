6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 282

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 282 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and while it wasn't the stacked year-end pay-per-view we're accustomed to, it still featured some meaningful matchups and memorable finishes.

Headlining honors for the card went to a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title, with former champ Jan Blachowicz taking on streaking contender Magomed Ankalaev. Unfortunately, the main event ended in disappointment, with a split draw.

In the co-main event, rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett took on hard-nosed veteran Jared Gordon in the toughest test of UFC career to date. He passed that test with a unanimous decision win, but most viewers seemed to score the fight for Gordon, with some even calling it a "robbery."

In the middle bout of the card, long-time welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio turned back the clock with a come-from-behind knockout of short-notice opponent Alex Morono, who replaced the injured Robbie Lawler.

The main card was kicked off by submission wins from two red-hot contenders, as South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis defeated Darren Till at middleweight, and Georgian-Spaniard Ilia Topuria bested Bryce Mitchell down at featherweight.

Like we said, it was a card full of meaningful fights, even if it was a little short on big names and championship stakes.

Keep scrolling for the matchups we'd like to see when the dust has settled.