Floyd Mayweather Called out by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Star Luis Palomino

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter Luis Palomino told TMZ Sports that he wants a bout against boxing star Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm looking for the big money fight," Palomino said. "My biggest one that I have in mind, and I think it makes perfect sense, will be Mayweather."

The 42-year-old said he would go into Mayweather's "world" and put on gloves for a legitimate boxing match.

Palomino competed in MMA before joining BKFC in 2020, thriving in the new competition with a 7-0 record and titles in both the lightweight and welterweight division. He is considered the pound-for-pound champion in the organization.

His problem has been the lack of legitimate competitors within bareknuckle fighting.

"I've called out several names in the BKFC and crickets," Palomino said. "I called out Chad Mendes in three consecutive fights when they signed him, and I heard nothing."

Mayweather, considered one of the best boxers of all time, would certainly pose a challenge. The 45-year-old retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record, although he has competed in three exhibitions over the past year and could add a matchup against Palomino to the schedule.