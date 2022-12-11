NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Has No Timeline for Contract Decision amid Injury Rehab

Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr.'s whirlwind free agency tour may be ending with a whimper.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no deal is imminent for Beckham after he visited the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. The visits did not include any contracts being offered to the three-time Pro Bowler, nor does it appear any team went into great detail on what an offer could look like.

Beckham did not work out for teams, leaving them to trust the healing process of his torn ACL suffered 10 months ago in Super Bowl LVI. During an appearance on Thursday for TNF in the Shop, Beckham admitted he has no plans on playing during the 2022 regular season.

"I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said. "I've played football for a long time. I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I would rather play when the pressure is on."

It's possible Beckham chooses to sit out the entire season and re-explore his options in March. Teams would be far more comfortable with his recovery process—and thus more likely to offer him a noteworthy contract—once he's a full year removed from the ACL tear. If Beckham signs with a team and struggles, the offers could dry up in March.

Keep in mind that we are not talking about 2016 Beckham. This is a player six years removed from his last Pro Bowl selection coming off two catastrophic injuries to the same knee in as many years. Beckham's generating headlines more for his name value than his on-field production at this point in his career.