MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More
Trey Mancini has already survived colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fan base was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series so it is safe to say the free agency process and a potential move back north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
The report on the veteran player is just one at the forefront of the latest rumors and innuendo surrounding top free agents and the teams looking to acquire them.
What is the latest on free agent starter Chris Bassitt and what team may be interested in bringing him aboard? What else are the San Diego Padres looking for this offseason?
Cubs Interested in Trey Mancini
Trey Mancini wrapped up an emotional season that saw him leave Baltimore via trade to Houston by winning a World Series Championship. Now, the beloved outfielder is looking for a new team and may be close to finding it in the form of the Chicago Cubs.
Bruce Levine of 670theScore.com reported the Cubbies are interested in Mancini, not only for his versatility but, also, for his character.
The on-the-field versatility should make Mancini a potential target for any team. Not only can he patrol the outfielder as one of the best players there, he can also switch it up and play first base if need be.
Offensively, this past year was not among his best. With only 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and an OPS of .710, it was hardly his most dynamic at the plate.
Defensively, though, he proved his value to any potential suitors with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage when playing left field and first base, and just slightly less when in the outfield (.982) or right (.967).
The Cubs got similar numbers out of left fielder Ian Happ on both sides of the ball in 2022, but likely want the intangibles, such as the aforementioned character and the veteran leadership that comes along with Mancini.
He is a gritty player who has overcome tremendous setbacks over the course of his career, including a bout with colon cancer and is beloved by fans and teammates alike.
Now that he has won his first World Series, he would bring the immeasurable into a clubhouse that could use it as the Cubs look to return to playoff glory for the first time in two seasons and compete in what looks to be a loaded National League.
Mancini will get other offers and will likely have to decide what is most important to him at this point in his career. Is it another championship? Maybe it is a large payday? Perhaps he wants an opportunity to be that locker room leader.
Whatever the case may be, he will not be returning to Houston, which declined his mutual contract offer back in October.
Prediction: Mancini joins the Cubs
Giants Are Considering Chris Bassitt
The San Francisco Giants have had a tumultuous offseason, failing to lure Aaron Judge out of New York and across the country, despite every attempt to do so. The team is viewed as the leading candidate to acquire free agent shortstop Carlos Correa but until pen is on paper, even that is uncertain.
What is not, though, is the team's desire to bring in starting pitchers and it appears now that they are considering former New York Met Chris Bassitt, per Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.
Overshadowed by higher-profile free agents this offseason, Bassitt has not heard his name in many rumors or reports, despite being one of the better available starters. The Giants have been linked to Carlos Rodon and were in the chase for Japanese star Kodai Senga before the Mets inked him to a deal early Sunday.
Bassitt may not be a household name or someone at the forefront of the reports, but he is a more-than-serviceable starter who compiled a .342 ERA and 48.8-percent grounder rate while pitching 181 innings for one of the best teams in baseball.
Whether it is the Giants or the Blue Jays, who have also expressed interest, he will sign on and become a key part of those teams' attempts to build on their 2022 seasons.
Prediction: Considering the trend this offseason of players spurning the Giants and heading elsewhere, expect Bassitt to sign with Toronto
Padres Not Finished Acquiring Talent This Offseason
The San Diego Padres may have landed star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency but the NL runners-up are not done spending money this offseason.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the team is still looking for a starter and a corner bat.
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Xander Bogaerts/Padres press conference on @MLBNetwork now. Pods are still working (seek starting pitcher and perhaps corner bat). As for Bogaerts, he made $150M plus extra after declining Boston's best spring offer (about $120M) and landing $280M deal following opt-out.
Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea left in free agency. MacKenzie Gore was part of the Juan Soto trade to Washington. The Padres depth has taken a considerable hit since the Phillies eliminated them from the postseason in the NL Championship Series, so it makes sense that the Padres would be seeking to bolster a bullpen that needs help in order to return to the same level of competition, late in the season in 2023.
The team met with Senga, who signed with the Mets Sunday, and could be in the hunt for the aforementioned Bassitt or even Nathan Eovaldi, though this would not be the first time the team has kicked tires on the World Series champion and former All-Star.
The team is in luxury tax hell, ranked fifth in the Majors with a payroll north of $176 million, so the idea of them actually signing Carlos Rodon seems relatively unlikely but even last season's late playoff run appeared out of the question so it is best not to doubt anything the Padres do at this point.
With Fernando Tatis Jr. returning from a PED suspension this coming April, the team will have offensive firepower with him and Manny Machado leading the way. It needs to bolster the other side of the roster to ensure the team does not have to rely on heavy run output to stay in games.
If that does not happen, the Padres' magical run in 2022 will feel more like an exception rather than the rule.
As far as a corner bat goes, Justin Turner or Evan Longoria are viable options, but the team will likely have to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks (among other teams) for the services of those veteran players.
Prediction: The Padres sign a second-level starter, like Eovaldi, unwilling to risk driving the luxury tax up any further than it already is (tier two), and pluck Turner away from opposing teams competing for his services