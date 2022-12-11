MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More

1 of 3

Trey Mancini wrapped up an emotional season that saw him leave Baltimore via trade to Houston by winning a World Series Championship. Now, the beloved outfielder is looking for a new team and may be close to finding it in the form of the Chicago Cubs.

Bruce Levine of 670theScore.com reported the Cubbies are interested in Mancini, not only for his versatility but, also, for his character.

The on-the-field versatility should make Mancini a potential target for any team. Not only can he patrol the outfielder as one of the best players there, he can also switch it up and play first base if need be.

Offensively, this past year was not among his best. With only 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and an OPS of .710, it was hardly his most dynamic at the plate.

Defensively, though, he proved his value to any potential suitors with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage when playing left field and first base, and just slightly less when in the outfield (.982) or right (.967).

The Cubs got similar numbers out of left fielder Ian Happ on both sides of the ball in 2022, but likely want the intangibles, such as the aforementioned character and the veteran leadership that comes along with Mancini.

He is a gritty player who has overcome tremendous setbacks over the course of his career, including a bout with colon cancer and is beloved by fans and teammates alike.

Now that he has won his first World Series, he would bring the immeasurable into a clubhouse that could use it as the Cubs look to return to playoff glory for the first time in two seasons and compete in what looks to be a loaded National League.

Mancini will get other offers and will likely have to decide what is most important to him at this point in his career. Is it another championship? Maybe it is a large payday? Perhaps he wants an opportunity to be that locker room leader.

Whatever the case may be, he will not be returning to Houston, which declined his mutual contract offer back in October.

Prediction: Mancini joins the Cubs