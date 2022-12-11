Errol Spence Posts Video on Instagram Live After Avoiding Injury in Car Crash

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Unified welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a car crash on Saturday night, emerging from the wreck unharmed.

Spence went live on Instagram shortly after the wreck, showing video of his damaged vehicle and explaining that he was hit head-on by a 14-year-old who ran a red light after taking his parents' car.

This is at least the third car crash Spence has been involved in since October 2019, according to Jake Donovan of BoxingScene.com.

Spence suffered severe injuries in a single-car accident in October 2019 after he was speeding and lost control of his Ferrari. He was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital before making a full recovery.

The 32-year-old plead guilty to DWI and received a three-day jail sentence. He was also ordered to pay $3,400 in court costs.

Spence also revealed before his bout against Yordenis Ugas in April that he was rear-ended in an accident just three months after he nearly died in the October 2019 crash, per Donovan.

Spence has not fought since his April bout against Ugas. He is 28-0 in his career.