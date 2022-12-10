Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Salvation Army Kettle TD Celebration

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott $13,261 apiece for unsportsmanlike conduct after their "Zeke in the Box" touchdown celebration in the Salvation Army kettle during Dallas' 54-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Elliott galloped into the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 46-17 fourth-quarter lead. He then motioned for Prescott to meet him at the Salvation Army kettle beyond the end zone.

Officials didn't throw a flag on the pair as Prescott wound up an imaginary crank before Elliott popped up and did his "feed me" gesture.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys' four active tight ends did their own Salvation Army kettle celebration after Peyton Hendershot's two-yard run. Hendershot proceeded to play Whack-a-Mole with Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon. The Cowboys weren't flagged but received a total of $27,094 in fines.

Elliott notably began the Salvation Army kettle celebration trend in 2017 after jumping into it and slowly rising up after a touchdown run versus the Detroit Lions.

His contributions to Salvation Army go far beyond celebrations, however, as noted by the Cowboys, as well as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

He's also encouraging $21 Salvation Army donations.

Elliott and the 9-3 Cowboys will return home to host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.