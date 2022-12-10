X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Salvation Army Kettle TD Celebration

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 10, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Ezekiel Elliott #21 celebrates a touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott $13,261 apiece for unsportsmanlike conduct after their "Zeke in the Box" touchdown celebration in the Salvation Army kettle during Dallas' 54-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    Couldn't let another touchdown go by without a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedKettle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedKettle</a> celly! 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsDAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/SalvationArmyUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalvationArmyUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDba1Sb4iN">pic.twitter.com/yDba1Sb4iN</a>

    Elliott galloped into the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 46-17 fourth-quarter lead. He then motioned for Prescott to meet him at the Salvation Army kettle beyond the end zone.

    Officials didn't throw a flag on the pair as Prescott wound up an imaginary crank before Elliott popped up and did his "feed me" gesture.

    On Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys' four active tight ends did their own Salvation Army kettle celebration after Peyton Hendershot's two-yard run. Hendershot proceeded to play Whack-a-Mole with Jake Ferguson, Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon. The Cowboys weren't flagged but received a total of $27,094 in fines.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    They've been practicing this one 🤣😂<a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> | 📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/UKl9AnjDkP">pic.twitter.com/UKl9AnjDkP</a>

    Elliott notably began the Salvation Army kettle celebration trend in 2017 after jumping into it and slowly rising up after a touchdown run versus the Detroit Lions.

    His contributions to Salvation Army go far beyond celebrations, however, as noted by the Cowboys, as well as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    RB <a href="https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EzekielElliott</a> is donating $2,100 to the <a href="https://twitter.com/ntfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ntfb</a> for every TD he scores this season. With his tally now up to 8 touchdowns, that means his total is over $15k! 🍽<br><br>Salute to our <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobeLife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobeLife</a> partners who will match his donation to double the efforts! 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FeedZeke?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FeedZeke</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/CM2O7T7Cyy">pic.twitter.com/CM2O7T7Cyy</a>

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott presented a $50,000 donation tonight to the Salvation Army of North Texas, supporting the organization's Angel Tree program that collects holiday gifts for nearly 40,000 locals in need. <a href="https://t.co/3VX75GcLwi">https://t.co/3VX75GcLwi</a> <a href="https://t.co/TdodqMMtF7">pic.twitter.com/TdodqMMtF7</a>

    He's also encouraging $21 Salvation Army donations.

    Ezekiel Elliott @EzekielElliott

    $21 Salvation Army donations greatly appreciated! <a href="https://t.co/fXNzxqfhmZ">https://t.co/fXNzxqfhmZ</a>

    Elliott and the 9-3 Cowboys will return home to host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

